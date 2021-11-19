Orchid Market Cap Reaches $361.60 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $361.60 million and approximately $90.74 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00049335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00222891 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00089908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

