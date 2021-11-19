Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $39.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,629,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,121. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,080,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,676,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,137,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,586,000.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

