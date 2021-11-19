Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Buys C$31,863.00 in Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 97,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$31,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,136,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,005,408.20.

Peter Lawrence Gianulis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organto Foods alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Peter Lawrence Gianulis acquired 50,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 33,500 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,686.45.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Peter Lawrence Gianulis purchased 150,000 shares of Organto Foods stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

CVE:OGO opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$88.76 million and a PE ratio of -8.65. Organto Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Organto Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.