Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OEC opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 640,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 95,448 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

