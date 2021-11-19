Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. 75,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29.

Orogen Royalties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMRRF)

Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.

