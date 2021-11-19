Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.70

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.70 and last traded at $66.71, with a volume of 775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

