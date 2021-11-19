Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,438,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 46,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $1.89 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $164.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

