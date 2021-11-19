Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $689.05 Million

Analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post $689.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $683.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $695.00 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $684.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $400,302.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.24. 19,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,310. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $112.30.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

