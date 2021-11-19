PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 7.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 13,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,312,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

