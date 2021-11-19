PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Down 7.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.15 and last traded at $33.27. Approximately 13,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,312,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,731,000 after buying an additional 1,788,960 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,064,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,729 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,501 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
