Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

PLTR stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 6.32.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $13,839,090.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 114,435 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $2,820,822.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,745,238 shares of company stock valued at $192,669,690. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.