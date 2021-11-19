Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PANW traded up $10.01 on Friday, reaching $530.00. 52,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,373. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $531.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.88. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.