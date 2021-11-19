Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.630-$1.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.250 EPS.

NYSE:PANW traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.34. 3,831,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $287.12 and a 1 year high of $545.89. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.88.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.