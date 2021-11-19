Pamp Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.00 (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

