Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells $246,350.91 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 33,097 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $525,249.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 24,799 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $390,336.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,792 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $951,888.64.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

Par Pacific stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

