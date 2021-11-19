Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,982 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Cheniere Energy worth $47,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $126.00 to $141.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.30.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $107.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.50%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

