Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $48,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.71.

Shares of FICO opened at $352.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.79. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $352.73 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

