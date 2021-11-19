Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $45,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Man Group plc grew its position in STERIS by 99.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in STERIS by 14.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in STERIS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 671.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 31,529 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,399 shares of company stock worth $5,463,841. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.49 and its 200 day moving average is $212.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

