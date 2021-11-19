Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $53.01 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Catalent worth $53,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

CTLT opened at $128.03 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $214,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

