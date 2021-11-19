Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 33,653 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $51,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $125,263,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 686.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 723,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 631,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.92. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

