Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Raised to C$45.50 at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRRWF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Park Lawn stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

