Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $332.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.40 and its 200 day moving average is $302.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

