Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,233. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,850.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 3,284.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patria Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

