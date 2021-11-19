PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski Sells 1,800 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.50 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $189.57 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day moving average of $267.04. The company has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.