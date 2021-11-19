PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $263.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.80 and a 200 day moving average of $267.04. The company has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a 12-month low of $189.57 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

