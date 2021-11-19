PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $200.50 on Monday. PayPal has a one year low of $189.57 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

