PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $13.91

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $13.10. PBF Energy shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 9,006 shares traded.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 261,486 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 453,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

