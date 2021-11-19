PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 955,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177. PDL Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $262.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $18.67 million during the quarter.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

