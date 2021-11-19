Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.23. Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.75.

In related news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Pegasystems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,943. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

