PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) is Sound Income Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $29,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 83.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.