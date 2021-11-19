Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.2% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,722,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Public Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Public Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 120,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $335.85 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.88 and a 200 day moving average of $307.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

