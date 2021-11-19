Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

