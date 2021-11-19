Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $404.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $406.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.