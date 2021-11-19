Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $82,444,621. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $690.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $634.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $560.68. The firm has a market cap of $306.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

