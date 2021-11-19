Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 14,400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $262.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.90 and a 200-day moving average of $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $138.92 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

