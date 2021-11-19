Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Sells $17,248.40 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.36, for a total value of $17,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bridget O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Bridget O’rourke sold 65 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.43, for a total value of $17,317.95.

Penumbra stock opened at $260.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.18.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

