Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 3,470 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples-Sidney Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.