PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $50.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 73.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $187.30 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,897,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.