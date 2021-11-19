Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMGYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 9,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

