Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO Sells $40,009.92 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00.

PSNL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. 502,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,643. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

