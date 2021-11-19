Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report $22.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.20 billion and the lowest is $20.12 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year sales of $81.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $74.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $94.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,932,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,041,701. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

