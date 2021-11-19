PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.11

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.11 and traded as high as $13.49. PFSweb shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 182,538 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 94.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 10.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 705,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,157,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $814,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

