PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the October 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 8,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,672 shares of company stock worth $275,397.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRGX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NRGX opened at $14.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

