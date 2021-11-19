Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Linden Rose Investment LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Linden Rose Investment LLC reduced its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises approximately 31.4% of Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Linden Rose Investment LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.84. 105,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.33 and a beta of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.45.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.