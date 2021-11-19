Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Short Interest Update

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,100 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 14th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 402.3 days.

Shares of Ping An Healthcare and Technology stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. Ping An Healthcare and Technology has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ping An Healthcare and Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; and consumer healthcare services, including various standardized service packages that integrate services at healthcare institutions.

