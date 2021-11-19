Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $2,709,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,934 shares of company stock valued at $33,327,178. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PINS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,253,359. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

