Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,451 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,547 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period.

Pioneer High Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 41,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th.

About Pioneer High Income Fund

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

