Piper Sandler Comments on CareMax, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CareMax in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. CareMax has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CareMax during the 2nd quarter worth $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,828,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,114,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter worth $29,973,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

