Piper Sandler Comments on Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $13.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.22. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.30 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.38.

Shares of PXD opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

