Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of Minerva Surgical stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,960,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

