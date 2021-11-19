Piper Sandler Lowers Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist started coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

